South Africans take part in the #GreatReturnMarch protest against Israel in Cape Town, South Africa 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Scores of South African protesters marched to the nation's Parliament on Tuesday to denounce Israel's killing of Palestinian protesters on the border with Gaza a day before, as reported by an epa-efe journalist on the ground.

Over 50 Palestinians were killed on Monday when Israeli troops fired on them during a protest on the same day the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem, a move that came months after US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize the city as Israel's capital.