Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero said that this Friday's summit in Santiago of the presidents of seven South American countries is focused on the integration of all countries of the region while putting aside ideologies and any kind of marginalization.
The Forum for the Progress and Development of South America (Prosur) seeks "an integration that thinks, not in ideological terms, but about getting concrete results that favor the people and is therefore a pragmatic integration," Ampuero said Thursday after a meeting of foreign ministers of South America.