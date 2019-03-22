Meeting Friday, March 22, 2019, for the summit of South American presidents at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, aimed at integrating all of South America, are (l. to r.) Guyana's ambassador to Chile, George Talbot, Bolivian Deputy Foreign Minister Carmen Almendra, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo, Colombian President Ivan Duque, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, Uruguayan Deputy Foreign Minister Ariel Bergamino, and Guyana's ambassador to Chile, George Talbot. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero said that this Friday's summit in Santiago of the presidents of seven South American countries is focused on the integration of all countries of the region while putting aside ideologies and any kind of marginalization.

The Forum for the Progress and Development of South America (Prosur) seeks "an integration that thinks, not in ideological terms, but about getting concrete results that favor the people and is therefore a pragmatic integration," Ampuero said Thursday after a meeting of foreign ministers of South America.