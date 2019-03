From left to right: Guyanese Ambassador to Chile George Talbot, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno, Colombian President Ivan Duque, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez take part in the signing of an agreement to create Prosur, in Santiago on Friday, March 22. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The presidents of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru gathered here Friday to sign the Declaration of Santiago, proclaiming the creation of a new body to promote South American regional integration: Prosur.

Prosur aims "to build and consolidate a regional space of coordination and cooperation, without exclusions, to advance toward more effective integration," according to the text signed at La Moneda palace by the seven heads of state and a senior diplomat from Guyana.