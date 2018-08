Nepalese Defense Minister Ishwor Pokhrel (L) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) while accompanied by acting chief of the Nepalese army Purna Chandra Thapa (R) upon Modi's arrival for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation BIMSTEC meeting at the International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA/EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) in the presence of Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena (C) during the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

Leaders of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand and Myanmar on Thursday began a two-day summit to discuss boosting their cooperation in fighting terrorism and drug trafficking, among other things.

The leaders of the countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) gathered in Kathmandu for their fourth summit since the organization's establishment in 1997.