One of the blast victim is brought to a hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Locals and police gather at the Secon church Batticalova central road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

South Asian leaders on Sunday condemned a series of deadly bomb attacks in Sri Lanka.

At least 185 people, including nine foreigners, were killed and more than 400 others were wounded in the blasts at churches and luxury hotels in Colombo.