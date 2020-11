People wait in their cars at a dedicated COVID-19 drive through testing clinic at Victoria Park in Adelaide, Australia, 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Medical staff converse at a dedicated COVID-19 drive through testing clinic at Victoria Park in Adelaide, Australia, 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A patient is tested at a COVID-19 mobile testing site at Hampstead Rehabilitation Centre in Adelaide, Australia, 09 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

South Australia is on high alert after authorities on Monday reported 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections of in two days, the first outbreak to be detected in the state since April.

The authorities of Australia, as with those of other Asia-Pacific countries, have reacted swiftly and strongly to outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic, which has helped to more effectively mitigate the spread of infections. EFE-EPA