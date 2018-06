North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunification chairman Ri Son-gwon (C) crosses over the military demarcation line the end of their high-level talks with South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (not pictured) at the Peace House on the southern side of Panmunjom, in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Jun. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER / POOL

South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (L) and North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunification chairman Ri Son-gwon (R) exchange documents at the end of their high-level talks at the Peace House on the southern side of Panmunjom, in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Jun. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER / POOL

South Korea and North Korea on Friday agreed to hold their first ever military talks in four years on June 14, the Unification Ministry said on Friday.

Delegations from both the countries agreed during a high-level meeting held at the border - that separates the two Koreas - to hold the talks two days after a proposed summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore.