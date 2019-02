Chang Won-sam (R), the chief South Korean negotiator for defense cost talks, and his U.S. counterpart Timothy Betts (L) sign a provisional defense cost-sharing deal during their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) and Timothy Betts (L), the acting Deputy Assistant Secretary and Senior Advisor for Security Negotiations and Agreements in the U.S. Department of State, sit together during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/LEE JIN-MAN/POOL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) and Timothy Betts (L), the acting Deputy Assistant Secretary and Senior Advisor for Security Negotiations and Agreements in the U.S. Department of State, pose for the media before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/LEE JIN-MAN/POOL POOL PHOTO

South Korea and the United States on Sunday signed a new cost-sharing agreement on the upkeep of US troops on the peninsula, according to which Seoul will have to pay 8.2 percent more than what it paid last year as shared defense cost.

The pact valid for only one year resolved major dispute between Washington and Seoul before US President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi on Feb 27 and 28.