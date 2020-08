Lee Man-hee, founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, bows ahead of a news conference at his villa in Gapyeong, South Korea, 02 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Lee Man-hee, founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, holds a news conference at his villa in Gapyeong, South Korea, 02 March 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean people watch a news broadcast of Lee Man-hee, the founder and leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, at Seoul station in Seoul, South Korea, 02 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The leader of a Christian sect in South Korea was arrested Saturday for allegedly trying to obstruct the government's efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, led by 89-year old founder Lee Man-hee, became the epicenter of the main COVID-19 outbreak that has affected South Korea. EFE-EPA