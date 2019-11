South Korea's First Lady Kim Jung-sook (C) poses for a photo with the first ladies from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries during a visit to the ASEAN-ROK K-Beauty Festival in Busan, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/YONHAP

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong (5-R) takes a photo with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the ASEAN-ROK Startup Summit in Busan, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/YONHAP

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (L) during a joint press statement briefing at the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit in Busan, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUNG YEON-JE

South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed on Tuesday to strengthen their strategic partnership at a summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of relations between the two sides.

South Korean President Moon Jai-in and the leaders of the 10 ASEAN member countries signed a joint declaration at the end of their first meeting held in the port city of Busan, 450 kilometer (280 miles) southeast of Seoul.