Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks via videoconference during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about measures against the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, 16 March 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People stand in line to get a Covid-19 test at a screening clinic in Seoul's Songpa Ward, South Korea, 15 March 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Medical workers move a COVID-19 patient at Seoul Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, 14 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Thursday hit a new record of over 621,000 daily Covid-19 cases, with authorities estimating that the country is nearing the peak of its Omicron wave.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 621,328 cases, of which 62 were international arrivals.