A general view of the Peace House, the South Korea-side facility of the joint security area at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, where the two Koreas have agreed to hold their third summit next month, Mar. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-R) and leaders of five ruling and opposition parties are seated for a luncheon at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C), next to Hong Joon-pyo (R) of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and Choo Mi-ae (L) of the ruling Democratic Party, hosts a luncheon with leaders of five ruling and opposition parties at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of South Korea on Wednesday played down his optimism over North Korea's offer of talks with the United States over its nuclear program and said the announcement was just a starting point toward denuclearization of the peninsula.

Moon Jae-in had convened a meeting in Seoul with representatives of the five major political parties over North Korea's announcement, where he stressed that his government was aiming for a complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.