An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (C), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, posing for a photo with members of a women's company under Unit 5492 of the Korean People's Army stationed at a remote seaside on the southwestern front, North Korea (issued Nov. 25, 2019). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea on Monday said that the artillery firing exercise conducted by North Korea on an island near the western sea border between the countries was a violation of an agreement reached between them at last year's Pyongyang summit.

The exercise took place on Changrin Islet in the Yellow Sea (West Sea) about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) north of the maritime border, during North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to a military detachment located there, a South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson confirmed to EFE. EFE-EPA