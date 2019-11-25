South Korea on Monday said that the artillery firing exercise conducted by North Korea on an island near the western sea border between the countries was a violation of an agreement reached between them at last year's Pyongyang summit.
The exercise took place on Changrin Islet in the Yellow Sea (West Sea) about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) north of the maritime border, during North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to a military detachment located there, a South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson confirmed to EFE. EFE-EPA