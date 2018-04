(L) South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 20, 2018. (R) A file picture dated May. 6, 2016, and made available by the Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking during the 7th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, the first such congress held in 36 years since 1980, in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT, EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

South Korea may seek to sign a peace treaty with North Korea during an upcoming bilateral summit in return for Pyongyang's denuclearization, Seoul said on Wednesday.

The South Korean government is discussing the possibility with the United States, which also took part in the Korean War, and the measure could be presented as a way of guaranteeing an end to hostilities on the Korean Peninsula if Pyongyang agrees to give up its nuclear program.