South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon (L) speaks to reporters after his meeting with Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol (R) in Seoul, South Korean, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

South Korea announced plans on Wednesday to boost spending in order to create more jobs, while cutting its growth forecast to 2.9 percent from 3 percent in December.

The announcement follows fears that a sharp hike in minimum wages could choke the labor market, and also comes amid an escalating trade dispute between the United States and its main partners in the EU, Japan and China.