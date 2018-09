Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon visits an isolation ward at Seoul National University Hospital, where a 61-year-old man confirmed with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is being treated, in Seoul, South Korea, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT / IMAGE PIXILATED AT SOURCE

South Korean authorities Sunday confirmed the first case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus diagnosed in a man since the outbreak that affected the country in 2015, leaving 187 infected and 38 dead.

The patient, a 61-year-old man, was diagnosed with the virus Saturday after returning from a business trip in the United Arab Emirates with transit in Kuwait, reported the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) Sunday.