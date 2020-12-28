A medical worker takes a sample at a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul, South Korea, on 28 December 2020, as 808 new cases were reported. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Buses carrying inmates with no or mild COVID-19 symptoms among more than 500 infections leave Dongbu Detention Center in Seoul to a makeshift clinic set up at Cheongsong Penitentiary in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, on 28 December 2020. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Quarantine officials clad in protective gear arrive at a welfare facility for disabled people in Seoul's Songpa Ward, South Korea, on 28 December 2020, following the detection of a cluster of coronavirus infections there. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Monday said it detected the first cases of the new variant of coronavirus that was first found in the United Kingdom.

The mutant variant has been found in three people who recently arrived from Britain. EFE-EPA