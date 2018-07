People wander through Kwangok-pond and look at lotus and lily flowers in Siheung, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A view of the Lotus blossom at Kwangok-pond and look at lotus and lily flowers in Siheung, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea burst into a riot of colors Tuesday as white and pink lotus flowers bloomed across the country, attracting local and foreign tourists to parks, festivals and ponds to admire the fresh flowers, an important symbol of Korean culture.

Throughout the day, crowds of visitors admired the bright flowers that grow in water, at the Kwangok-pond in Siheung of Gyeonggi-do, southwest of Seoul, an efe-epa journalist reports.