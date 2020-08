A worker sprays disinfectant, as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic at Youido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, 21 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A worker sprays disinfectant, as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic at Youido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, 21 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A worker sprays disinfectant, as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic at Youido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, 21 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Police officers head towards Sarang Jeil Church for a search and seizure operation, in Seoul, South Korea, 21 August 2020. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government on Saturday said it would extend Level 2 social-distancing measures, currently in place in Seoul and its surroundings, to the rest of the country due to an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The new guidelines will be applicable from Sunday onwards. EFE-EPA