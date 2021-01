After conducting a coronavirus test, a health worker disinfects a testing facility set up in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul, South Korea, 02 January 2021. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Health workers carry out coronavirus tests on citizens at a makeshift testing center set up in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul, South Korea, 02 January 2021. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (front row), Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (2nd from front row) and other officials visit the Seoul Eastern Detention Center in Seoul, South Korea, where cluster infections of COVID-19 were reported, 02 January 2021. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Saturday extended the current level of coronavirus restrictions, which includes a ban on gatherings of more than four people, until at least Jan.17 to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

The government has enforced Level 2.5 distancing measures – the second-highest in the country's five-tier Covid-19 alert system – in the greater Seoul area, comprising of the capital, neighboring Incheon and Gyeonggi province, and Level 2 for the rest of the country. EFE-EPA