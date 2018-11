Hong Nam-ki, chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, attends a plenary meeting of the special committee on budget and accounts at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 09 November 2018. Hong is among the high-profile names floated as favorites to succeed Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon, whom President Moon Jae-in plans to replace as early as this week. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during the inaugural meeting of the Korea-Russia Local Cooperation Forum in the southeastern city of Pohang, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean president Friday sacked his finance minister and his policy chief amid an economic slump in the country and internal disagreements over measures to address the situation.

Moon Jae-in named Hong Nam-ki, a technocrat who until now had worked as chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination under the Prime Minister's Office, to replace Kim Dong-yeon as finance minister, according to a statement from the presidential office.