Displaced Yemeni women sit at an evacuation center after fleeing home in the war-affected port city of Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, Jun. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

South Korea's justice ministry announced Wednesday that it has granted humanitarian stay permits to 339 Yemeni asylum seekers.

The case has stirred some controversy in South Korea, with many citizens opposed to granting the Yemenis asylum.