People work to set up a polling station at a community center in northern Seoul, South Korea, 12 June 2018. Local elections and the parliamentary by-elections will take place on 13 June in South Korea. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in salutes the national flag, the Taegukgi, ahead of a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae (The Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kwon Yang-sook, wife of late South Korean former President Roh Moo-hyun, votes at a polling station in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea holds local elections on Wednesday in which the party of the South Korean president is expected to achieve a resounding victory thanks to popular support for its policies of rapprochement with North Korea.

The liberal Democratic Party of Korea (DP) of President Moon Jae-in is deemed a favorite to win the elections in which metropolitan mayors and provincial governors of 17 districts will be elected.