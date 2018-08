US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to former senior executive of Ford Motor Company Stephen Biegun (not pictured) deliver remarks to members of the news media after Pompeo announced that Biegun will be special envoy for North Korea, at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former senior executive of Ford Motor Company Stephen Biegun (R) delivers remarks to members of the news media after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) announced that Biegun will be special envoy for North Korea, at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

South Korea Friday hoped a visit by United States Secretary of State to North Korea next week would lead to significant progress in the denuclearization of the regime.

"We hope Secretary (Mike) Pompeo will make big progress in denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula when he visits North Korea," said Blue House (Korean presidential office) spokesperson, Kim Eui-kyeom, reported Yonhap.