A combined file photo shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and Kim Yong-chol (R), vice chairman of the central commmittee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government Wednesday hoped that a postponed meet between the United States and North Korea would be rescheduled soon.

Earlier in the day, the US had announced that a meet between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean intelligence head Kim Yong-chol in New York on Thursday has been postponed.