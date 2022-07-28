South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, signed Thursday an agreement to promote joint investments in supply chains for industries such as electric batteries and vehicles.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo (R), shake hands during their talks at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 28 July 2022. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
Indonesian President Joko Widodo burns incense as he visits the Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, 28 July 2022. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) reads out a joint statement following a summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 28 July 2022. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT