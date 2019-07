South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (L) during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

The leaders of South Korea and Israel on Monday agreed to accelerate negotiations to reach a free trade agreement.

The decision was announced following a meeting in Seoul between Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who has been on an official visit since Sunday, and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.