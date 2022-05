A board highlights the event as NATO member states and partner countries participants take part in a cyber defense exercise of NATO's Allied Command Transformation in Tartu, Estonia, 29 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/VALDA KALNINA

South Korea has joined the NATO’s cyber defense group, the country’s spy agency said Thursday, making it the first Asian nation to join the agency amid raging online security threats from Russia, China, and North Korea.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it was formally admitted to the Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), which helps member nations and NATO members with cyber defense expertise.