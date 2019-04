SK Telecom Co. CEO Park Jung-ho speaks at a media showcase for its 5G service at the company building in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An advertisement is hangs on the wall of South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. building to promote its 5G network service in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Friday launched the first nationwide 5G network in the world, heralding a new technology, which could pave the way for revolutionary changes as the network is able to transmit data at a great speed and could be key to what is being called the fourth industrial revolution.

The launch of a 5G compatible version of the Galaxy S10 mobile phone from Samsung Electronics on Friday marked the launch of the network in the country.