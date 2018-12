Carriages of a KTX bullet train sits along railway tracks after they derailed in Gangneung, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-In delivers his opening remarks during the 20th ASEAN-ROK Summit of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders retreat at APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The South Korean president's approval rating has sunk to a record low, a poll showed Thursday.

Moon Jae-in's support fell 1.4 percentage points from last week to sit at 48.1 percent, according to the Realmeter poll of 1,508 adults, Yonhap news agency reported.