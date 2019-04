A visitor mourns the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking in a classroom at Danwon High School in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Apr. 14, 2019, two days before the 5th anniversary of the sinking. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People visit Paengmok Port a day before the fifth anniversary of the sinking of the Sewol ferry in waters near the port, on Jindo Island, South Korea, Apr. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A performance takes place at Paengmok Port on Jindo Island, South Korea, Apr. 16, 2019, on the fifth anniversary of the sinking of the Sewol ferry in waters near the port. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People attend a memorial ceremony for the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking at a cemetery in Incheon, South Korea, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Students pay a silent tribute at Danwon High School in Ansan, south of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 16, 2019, on the fifth anniversary of the sinking of the Sewol ferry off the country's southwest coast. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Tuesday commemorated with several emotional events, the fifth anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster that had left 304 people dead, most of them high school students, who were on an end-of-course trip.

The main ceremony, which was attended by 5,000 people, was held in a park in the Ansan locality - 80 kilometers south of Seoul - where most of the students had lived.