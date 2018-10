South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon (L) shakes hands with his Mexican counterpart Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya (R) during a bilateral meeting on economic cooperation in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea and Mexico on Wednesday agreed to boost economic ties to cope with protectionism, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The agreement was adopted during a meeting between Seoul's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Kim Dong-yeon, and Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya.