South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C-R) meeting with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-L) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R), before meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

South Korea is mulling withdrawing economic sanctions it had imposed on the North Korean regime after an attack on a South Korean warship in 2010 that had killed 46 soldiers, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The sanctions were approved after an international probe had established that the warship had sunk after it was hit by a North Korean torpedo.