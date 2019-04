Protesters shout slogans and hold banners reading 'Abolish punishment for abortion' during a rally in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Apr 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

A pro-life activist holds a banner next the anti-abortion law protesters during rally in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Apr 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

The Constitutional Court of South Korea in a historic judgment on Thursday ruled in favor of amending an abortion ban law which has been in force since 1953, after considering it to be against the country's constitution.

The court said that the law is unconstitutional and must be amended by the National Assembly, the country's parliament, before the end of the year 2020 so that the law could allow abortion in certain cases during the early stages of pregnancy.