Tourists hold umbrellas on a seaside road in the southwest of Jeju, South Korea, Jun. 27, 2018, as the southern resort island is gripped by the annual monsoon. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon speaks during the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the Korea War Armistice Agreement and UN Forces Participation Day in Seoul, South Korea, July. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The prime minister of South Korea on Wednesday instructed authorities to take all precautionary measures as the first typhoon in six years is expected to make landfall in the country.

Lee Nak-yon issued the order during a visit to the National Disaster and Safety Status Control Center where he was briefed on Typhoon Soulik's progress as well as preparatory measures for strong winds and rains, which have already struck the southern island of Jeju, according to the local news agency Yonhap.