A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office shows President Moon Jae-in (4-L) presiding over a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE /HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The South Korean President said on Thursday that Seoul was open to suspending annual joint military drills with the United States in order to ease tension on the Korean Peninsula.

In a meeting of South Korea's National Security Council, President Moon Jae-in said Seoul might halt the drills if Pyongyang implemented denuclearization measures and continued with talks.