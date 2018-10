epa07130511 Kim Meong-su (C), chief justice of Supreme Court, sits with other justices at the Supreme Cort in Seoul, South Korea. 30 October 2018. South Korea's Supreme Court reaffirmed on 30 October, a 2013 ruling that ordered a Japanese steelmaker to compensate four South Koreans for wartime forced labor and unpaid work. The top court upheld the damages claims filed by the four victims and ordered Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NSSM) to pay each victim 100 million won or 87,720 US dollars. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

epa07130514 South Korean Lee Chun-sik (C, wheelchair, 94 years) who is a victim of Japan's forced labor during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea (1910-45), arrives tor attend of the court's ruling at the Supreme Cort in Seoul, South Korea, 30 October 2018. South Korea's Supreme Court reaffirmed on 30 October, a 2013 ruling that ordered a Japanese steelmaker to compensate four South Koreans for wartime forced labor and unpaid work. The top court upheld the damages claims filed by the four victims and ordered Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NSSM) to pay each victim 100 million won or 87,720 US dollars. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

epa07130516 South Korean Lee Chun-sik , aged 94 who is a victim of Japan's forced labor during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea (1910-45), speaks to medias after court's ruling at the Supreme Cort in Seoul, South Korea, 30 October 2018. South Korea's Supreme Court reaffirmed on 30 October, a 2013 ruling that ordered a Japanese steelmaker to compensate four South Koreans for wartime forced labor and unpaid work. The top court upheld the damages claims filed by the four victims and ordered Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NSSM) to pay each victim 100 million won or 87,720 US dollars. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Supreme Court of South Korea on Tuesday ordered a Japanese firm to compensate Korean workers, who were forced to work in its steel plants during the Second World War.

The apex court, while ratifying a 2015 decision by a Seoul court, had ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal to pay a compensation of 400 million won (around $350,000) to four South Koreans, only one of whom is still alive.