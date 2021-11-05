South Koreans prepare to board a train for holiday destinations, in preparations for the Chuseok holidays, at the Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 17 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN/FILE

South Korea has begun to renovate and expand its high-speed train network, an important step in the fight to reduce emissions in a country that barely uses renewables and where car use for tourism has grown with the Covid-19 pandemic.