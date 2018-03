A handout photo made available by the South Korean Unification Ministry shows the South Korean working-level chief delegate Yun Sang (R) and North Korean delegation head Hyon Song-wol (L) arriving for their meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, Mar. 20, 2018, for talks with North Korean officials to arrange a South Korean art troupe performance in Pyongyang in early April. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOUTH KOREA UNIFICATION MINISTRY HANDOUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

President Moon Jae-in (3-R) speaks during a meeting, regarding the upcoming inter-Korea summit between North and South Korea, at his office in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea Wednesday proposed to North Korea a high-level meeting next week to discuss the details of an upcoming summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April.

South Korea put forward the proposal during the second meeting of a committee, appointed to prepare for the Moon-Kim summit, at the South Korean presidential office, a cabinet spokesperson confirmed to EFE.