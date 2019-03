South Korean President Moon Jae-in (4-L) chairs a meeting of the National Security Council at his office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L) speaks privately with presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min (R) before the National Security Council meeting begins at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Monday proposed to hold trilateral dialogue with the United States and North Korea after denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang collapsed in Hanoi last week.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the government in Seoul, in order to get the nuclear talks back on track, would seek semiofficial meetings called "track 1.5" in a multilateral format that would include representatives from the three countries and civilian experts.