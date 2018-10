South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) meets Li Hongzhong (L), China's Communist Party secretary of Tianjin and a member of the party's politburo, over a luncheon in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) talking as they visit at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The South Korean foreign minister on Friday said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should visit Seoul by year end for a formal end of war declaration between the two countries, which has technically been at war for over six decades now owing to the absence of a peace treaty.

"The government is pushing for Chairman Kim's reciprocal visit to South Korea within the year," Kang Kyung-wha said, reported the Yonhap news agency.