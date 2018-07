South Korea Wednesday reiterated that 12 North Korean waitresses had defected to South Korea in 2016 of their own free will, after a United Nations rapporteur demanded a probe in the matter.

On Tuesday, Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea had urged for a probe to find out if there was any truth to allegations that some of the waitresses were tricked into defecting to the South.