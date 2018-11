A single-stage rocket blasts off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2018, as South Korea conducts the first test flight of its locally developed booster engine as part of a long-term effort to produce the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-2. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Wednesday successfully tested its locally developed rocket engine, officials said, completing a step towards producing an independent space launch vehicle in three years.

The 75-ton thrust engine test used a single-stage rocket launched at 4pm local time from Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla province, national news agency Yonhap reported.