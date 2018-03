Members (L) of a Chinese honor guard receive boxes containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War from South Korean soldiers at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Members of a Chinese honor guard carry boxes containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

The remains and belongings of 20 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War (1950-1953) were returned to China on Wednesday by South Korea, Chinese state media reported.

The remains were brought back in an airplane escorted by two Chinese fighter jets, which landed at 11.20 am at an airport in Shenyang, the capital of the northeastern Liaoning province, where a ceremony was held to mark their return.