Seoul and Moscow would be establishing a direct communication line between its air forces to avoid airspace violations, South Korea announced Thursday.

The decision was taken at a bilateral meet between Suh Choo-suk, vice defense minister of South Korea, and his Russian counterpart Alexander Fomin, in Moscow earlier this week, according to a defense ministry statement.