A file picture shows South Korean Former President Chun Doo-hwan (C) and his successor Roh Tae-woo (L) in prison uniforms in a courtroom on trial on numerous counts of insurgency, graft and murder in Seoul, South Korea, Aug.26, 1996. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People attempt to prevent a vehicle carrying former President Chun Doo-hwan from leaving a district court in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea, Mar.11, 2019, after he attended a hearing over the prosecution's claims that in his memoirs he defamed a deceased priest over his eyewitness account of the brutal crackdown on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising under Chun's rule. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Former President Chun Doo-hwan (L) comes out of his house in Seoul, South Korea, Mar.11, 2019, before leaving for the southwestern city of Gwangju to attend a court hearing on a libel case involving his controversial memoirs on a 1980 pro-democracy uprising. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The disgraced former South Korean president, convicted but pardoned for the brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protestors in 1980 in Gwangju, on Monday appeared in a court in a libel trial for allegedly slandering victims of the massacre by the army when he ruled the country.

Chun Doo-hwan, 88, was indicted in May 2018 after a relative of an activist from Gwangju region filed a law suit against him and accused him of defamation in a memoir that the former president published in 2017.