South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook (3-R) meets students of A.S.N. Senior Secondary School after attending an IT class, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook (L) watches as a plaque is unveiled at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Queen Huh Memorial Park in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, in India, on Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook (L) shows off a henna tattoo on her palm while attending the opening of the Diwali festival at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, in India, on Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook gives congratulatory remarks at the opening of the Diwali festival at Ayodhya in the northern Indian state Uttar Pradesh, in India, on Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook poses for a photograph during her visit to the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India, Nov. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's first lady was set to visit the famous Taj Mahal mausoleum in Agra in the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India on Wednesday, the day India celebrates its largest Hindu festival Diwali.

Kim Jung-sook is on a four-day visit to India at the invitation of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to commemorate 2,000 years of ties between Indian and Korean royalty and inaugurate Diwali festivities in Ayodhya.