An eternal view of the Supreme Court building, as prosecutors are set to indict former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae on charges of abusing his power to influence high-profile trials as a political tool to lobby the previous government, in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Yang Sung-tae (C), former chief of the Supreme Court, issues a statement in front of the top court in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean public prosecutor's office on Monday formally accused a former chief justice of the Supreme Court of abuse of power during his tenure.

The public prosecutor's office accused Yang Sung-tae, who presided over the country's top court between 2011 and 2017, and other judges of the National Court Administration (NCA) - the administrative wing of the Supreme Court - of abusing their authority to influence judicial decisions in favor of the government that was led by then-President Park Geun-hye, who is currently serving a prison sentence of 24 years after being found guilty of corruption.