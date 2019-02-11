The South Korean public prosecutor's office on Monday formally accused a former chief justice of the Supreme Court of abuse of power during his tenure.
The public prosecutor's office accused Yang Sung-tae, who presided over the country's top court between 2011 and 2017, and other judges of the National Court Administration (NCA) - the administrative wing of the Supreme Court - of abusing their authority to influence judicial decisions in favor of the government that was led by then-President Park Geun-hye, who is currently serving a prison sentence of 24 years after being found guilty of corruption.