A handout photo made available by the Korea National Police Agency shows Kim Jong-yang, acting president of the Lyon, France-based International Criminal Police Organization, who was elected to head the organization, at an annual conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY / HANDOUT

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang was elected the new president of Interpol at the organization's 87th General Assembly in Dubai on Wednesday.

Kim, the current Interpol vice president, whose candidacy was backed by the United States, will succeed China's Meng Hongwei, who served as president until he was detained by Chinese authorities in September.