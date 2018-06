US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean Chairmain Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands after signing a document during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2-R) and North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo Jong (2-L) look on as US President Donald J. Trump (2-R) and North Korean Chairmain Kim Jong-un (2-L) sign a document during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-L) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's president Tuesday called the historic summit held in Singapore between the United States president and North Korean leader a success and thanked the leaders for their courage and determination.

"I pay my high compliments for the courage and determination of the two leaders, President Trump and Chairman Kim, not to settle for that outdated and familiar reality but to take a daring step towards change," said Moon Jae-in a statement published by his office.